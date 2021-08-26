Doctors report cancer patients’ and other surgeries canceled amid COVID-19 hospitalization surge

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — One Austin doctor told KXAN she called three of their cancer patients to cancel their surgeries.

With rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, this doctor said others are being moved from the operating room to help out.

A handful of other Austin doctors have also described a worsening situation on social media. Emergency Room Dr. Natasha Kathuria posted about hospitals diverting people from surgeries to other medical units, putting those procedures on hold. Other doctors shared tweets saying they’d received similar information.

Austin hospitals are now diverting surgical staff to medical units to help with our surge (of mostly unvaccinated). Many surgeries put on hold for cancer, heart bypass, & countless critical cases. We are beyond capacity.

Now ALL patients suffer, and all-cause mortality rises.

"Seton has closed their ORs so that OR staff can be re-deployed elsewhere in the hospital. Cancer cases cannot go on. Cardiac cases cannot go on. This afternoon I had to call 3 pts w/ cancer (one who is 27!!) & tell them their surgery for this week is cancelled." -Austin surgeon

KXAN is working to confirm which hospitals are delaying surgeries. We’ve also asked how they’re deciding which surgeries to postpone.

St. David’s HealthCare sent KXAN a statement, which was similar to a joint statement hospitals shared in July:

“This latest COVID-19 spike is putting extraordinary pressure on our hospitals, emergency departments and healthcare professionals. Each of our hospitals has a surge plan that includes the utilization of all available patient care space and staff within our hospitals and in other settings across our healthcare system. While we will always make emergency care available, we may also have to adjust our staffing needs.“

The doctor we spoke to does not work for St. David’s.

Earlier this week, KXAN reported on a family who says their 22-month-old daughter who needed to go to intensive care was turned away from an Austin-area hospital, because there wasn’t space there. She filled up one of the last two beds at another hospital’s pediatric intensive care unit later that day.

In June 2020, Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order postponing elective surgeries to help with hospital capacity. He has not taken that step this year but did say in early August he had sent a letter to the Texas Hospital Association asking hospitals to voluntarily postpone medical procedures. At the time, the THA said many hospitals in the state had “already idled non-essential service.”

