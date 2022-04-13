AUSTIN (KXAN) — The number of Texans hospitalized with COVID-19 has dropped to a record low total since data first became available.

As of Tuesday, 823 Texans are hospitalized with the virus, a decrease of 34 from the day prior.

The Texas Department of State Health Services has hospitalization data available beginning April 3, 2020. On that day, 827 Texans were hospitalized.

Hospitalization data from the first month of the pandemic in Texas is not available.

Meanwhile, 185 adults are currently in ICU beds statewide, also a record low.

Hospitalization figures in the Austin metro area are similarly low.

As of Wednesday, 27 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in the five-county metro area. Of those, three are in the ICU, the lowest figure since March 25, 2020.

There are currently zero COVID-19 patients on a ventilator in the Austin metro, for the first time since March 25, 2020.

KXAN has been keeping track of COVID-19 across Texas daily for more than two years. Click here for the latest statewide data. Click here for the latest data in the KXAN viewing area.