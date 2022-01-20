COVID-19, winter weather, wildfires: Leaders to talk about state of Austin-area hospitals

FILE — A nurse suits up with protective gear before entering a patient’s room at the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center amid a growing number of omicron cases (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s a mix that doesn’t bode well for Austin-area hospitals: winter weather, wildfire season and a historic surge of COVID-19. That’s what local leaders are expected to discuss Friday morning in a media Q&A.

That media availability will include health leaders like Dr. Desmar Walkes, the Austin-Travis County health authority, and other leaders from Austin Public Health. It will also include Douglas Havron, the executive director for the Capital Area of Texas Regional Advisory Council (CATRAC), which largely oversees hospital operations.

A release from APH said Havron will discuss the state of Austin-area hospitals right now as a result of winter weather, wildfires and COVID-19.

There are more than 160 people in Austin-area ICUs as of Tuesday, according to the City of Austin’s COVID-19 staging dashboard. The percentage of people in the ICU with COVID-19 versus other injuries and illnesses has gone from roughly 15% at the beginning of January to roughly 35%.

You can find more COVID-19 hospitalization and ICU data in this story, which is updated daily. That data points to a growing number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 and a growing number of people in the ICU with the virus.

When asked last week about whether an alternate care site was being looked at in Austin-Travis County, Walkes said if we got to that point we were in “a bad place.”

“The alternate care site is in a what we call ‘warm ready’ state with 50 beds, however, we don’t want to get to the point where we have to use that alternate care site,” she said. “We need to not get there.”

Walkes also said hospitals are dealing not only with a surge of patients but with COVID-19 staff shortages as well.

The briefing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday. KXAN will live stream that briefing in this story and on KXAN’s Facebook page.