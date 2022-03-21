AUSTIN (KXAN) — Zero new COVID-related hospital admissions were reported in the Austin metro area Monday, for the first time since the first week of the pandemic.

According to Austin Public Health data, the metro area — which comprises Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays, Travis and Williamson counties — has not seen a day without a COVID-related hospitalization since March 16, 2020.

At that time, Travis County was reporting a total of six COVID-19 cases.

As of Monday, APH is reporting an average of five new hospitalizations per day. That’s the lowest since March 27, 2020.

The 7-day average of new admissions per day is one of the main factors that APH uses when determining which stage the county is in, according to its risk-based guidelines. Travis County moved to Stage 2 earlier this month, for the first time since mid July.

According to APH, 47 people are hospitalized in the five-county metro with COVID-19. Of those, 17 are in ICU beds. Both of those totals are the lowest since March 31, 2020. Four patients are currently on a ventilator, the fewest since March 25, 2020, when the total was zero.

The region hit a peak of 728 COVID hospitalizations on Jan. 19, 2022.