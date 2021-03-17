Almost 200,000 Texans have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since August

FILE – In this July 28, 2020, file photo, a man arrives at Starr County Memorial Hospital in Rio Grande City, Texas. The number of daily U.S. deaths from the coronavirus is declining again after peaking in early August, but scientists are warning that a new bout with the disease this fall could claim more lives. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Nearly 200,000 Texans have been hospitalized across the state because of COVID-19 since August 6, state figures show.

Data released to KXAN by the Texas Department of State Health Services shows 193,393 people were admitted to the hospital with “lab-confirmed COVID” between August 6, 2020, and March 16, 2021. Data prior to August 6 is not available.

January 7 saw the most people admitted in a single day, with 1,894 hospital admissions statewide. Four days later, on January 11, there were a total of 14,218 people hospitalized in Texas because of COVID-19, the most at any one time since the start of the pandemic.

Since then, hospitalization totals have dropped significantly. On March 16, 478 people were newly admitted to the hospital, and a total of 3,999 people were hospitalized statewide.