A quarter of a million Texans have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 so far this year

A man with COVID-19, wearing a protective cover, is transferred from the emergency room to a COVID-19 unit at Starr County Memorial Hospital, Monday, July 27, 2020, in Rio Grande City, Texas. For nearly a month, the Rio Grande Valley pleaded for a field hospital, but not until Monday was one ready. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than a quarter of a million Texans have been admitted to hospitals statewide so far this year because of COVID-19.

State data shows 250,677 Texans were admitted to the hospital with the virus between Jan. 1 and Dec. 2, 2021. More than 360,000 Texans have been hospitalized since the start of the pandemic.

During the same Jan. 1 to Dec. 5 time period, state health officials have reported at least 41,682 deaths caused by COVID-19. This figure will increase as death certificates are filed or amended.

More than 50,000 hospital admissions were reported in August alone. Both January and September saw more than 40,000 people admitted to the hospital with the virus.

As of Dec. 5, Texas is averaging 416 new hospital admissions each day. The most reported in a single day was 1,907 on Aug. 19.

KXAN is keeping track of COVID-19 data in Texas. Check out the latest stats here.