Hospitalization average nears Stage 2 level, APH update at 10 a.m.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With the seven-day average of hospitalizations hovering slightly above Stage 2 risk levels, Austin Public Health officials will provide a detailed update on the area’s COVID-19 response at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

APH Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott, Director Stephanie Hayden and Chief Epidemiologist Janet Pichette will meet with media members via videoconference to discuss the area’s next steps in fighting the spread of COVID-19.

At Tuesday’s Travis County Commissioners Court, Dr. Escott said the area’s daily new COVID-19 hospitalization average fell to 12 new patients a day for the third time on Oct. 4, but each time the average increased. Newly reported numbers indicate the hospitalization average is now 14. If it gets to 10 and the area sustains that number, Dr. Escott said officials would consider moving the risk level guidelines to Stage 2, and they’d feel “more comfortable” opening things further.

Dr. Escott also said the test positivity rate is the lowest it has ever been during the pandemic at 3.8%.

