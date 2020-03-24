Here’s which Texas cities and counties have issued stay-at-home orders

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas cities and counties continue to issue their own stay-at-home and shelter-in-place orders after Gov. Greg Abbott declined to issue a statewide order. He said he preferred local governments decide for themselves.
So far, many of Texas’ largest cities and counties have already announced stay-at-home orders and many other have announced plans to follow suit Tuesday.
Stay-at-home and shelter-in-place are essentially the same thing. City and county leaders though have started moving more to calling it a stay-at-home order so people don’t get it confused with orders during something like a hurricane or active shooter.
Here’s a look at which counties currently have stay-at-home orders in place:
Stay-at-home order already issued
- Bell County
- Bexar County (San Antonio)
- Collin County
- Dallas County (Dallas)
- Galveston County
- Hunt County
- McLennan County (Waco)
- Rockwall County
Stay-at-home order announced but not yet issued
- Harris County (Houston)
- Lampasas County
- Tarrant County (Fort Worth)
- Travis County (Austin)
- Williamson County