Here’s which Texas cities and counties have issued stay-at-home orders

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas cities and counties continue to issue their own stay-at-home and shelter-in-place orders after Gov. Greg Abbott declined to issue a statewide order. He said he preferred local governments decide for themselves.

So far, many of Texas’ largest cities and counties have already announced stay-at-home orders and many other have announced plans to follow suit Tuesday.

Stay-at-home and shelter-in-place are essentially the same thing. City and county leaders though have started moving more to calling it a stay-at-home order so people don’t get it confused with orders during something like a hurricane or active shooter.

Here’s a look at which counties currently have stay-at-home orders in place:

Stay-at-home order already issued

  • Bell County
  • Bexar County (San Antonio)
  • Collin County
  • Dallas County (Dallas)
  • Galveston County
  • Hunt County
  • McLennan County (Waco)
  • Rockwall County

Stay-at-home order announced but not yet issued

  • Harris County (Houston)
  • Lampasas County
  • Tarrant County (Fort Worth)
  • Travis County (Austin)
  • Williamson County

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Resources

More Coronavirus Resources

Trending Stories

Don't Miss