Health officials urge football fans not to gather for Super Bowl; vaccines still in short supply

People wait in line at an Austin Public Health distribution site to get the COVID-19 vaccine after they were registered.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With perhaps the biggest celebration of sports in the country coming up with the Super Bowl on Sunday, public health officials want to remind the public that maybe they call an audible this year and stay home.

Austin Public Health officials will hold their weekly briefing at 10:30 a.m. Friday, and are likely to make another plea to the public and ask they watch Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs take on Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers from the safety of their home without extra company.

The agency tweeted Thursday urging people to make hot wings for just themselves this Super Bowl Sunday.

The Super Bowl is usually a time to celebrate with friends + hot wings. 🏈 This year, we’re asking Austinites to avoid large gatherings to help slow the spread of #COVID19 variants. pic.twitter.com/wGimbqbjyc — Austin Public Health (@AusPublicHealth) February 4, 2021

Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott, APH Director Stephanie Hayden-Howard and APH Chief Epidemiologist Janet Pichette will be part of the videoconference with reporters.

The area is still in Stage 5 of COVID-19 risk, but the numbers for key indicators are on a downward trend. The 7-day rolling average of new hospitalizations is down significantly from its peak of 94 on Jan. 9. The average moved down to 63 following 64 new hospitalizations Thursday, and the positivity rate is slowly falling at 12.4%.

We will stream the videoconference on KXAN.com and our Facebook page. KXAN’s Alex Caprariello will be providing live updates during the videoconference.