Health officials update on county’s COVID-19 testing capacity

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Dr. Jason Pickett, alternate health authority for Austin-Travis County, will give an update at 11 a.m. on the area’s COVID-19 testing capacity.

The city says about 1,000 test kits have been received from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, but there’s still a “significant” gap between the number of tests available and the number of people who want to be tested.

“However, there is still a significant gap between the number of tests available and the number of people seeking a test,” APH said in a release. “The authority’s tests will therefore be prioritized for those who need them most – healthcare workers, hospital patients, individuals who live in nursing homes, and those at high risk of complications from the virus.”

The city says they have to prioritize test by the health authority for healthcare workers, hospital patients, nursing home residents and those at high risk of complications from the virus.

The city released a guide for potential COVID-19 patients:

If you are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath), avoid the risk of spread at clinics and hospitals by using telehealth virtual visits (see a list of services on our webpage here) or calling your health provider. Your physician will determine if there is another plausible diagnosis with similar symptoms (i.e. influenza). People with no insurance and no established provider experiencing Coronavirus-like symptoms should call CommUnityCare at 512-978-8775. CommUnityCare will triage people over the phone and send them to the appropriate location. For suspected COVID-19 cases, your doctor will fill out a form. Austin Public Health will use this information to assess risk and criteria to determine whether a test is appropriate. You will be notified on whether you qualify for a test and will be provided with a test-site location. Until then, stay at home and self-distance.

“The next four to six weeks will be critical for us as a community and us as a country to make the right decisions to make hard decisions so that we can flatten that curve very quickly,” said Austin Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott on Tuesday.

As of Wednesday morning, Austin-Travis County has 23 confirmed positive tests for COVID-19, APH said.

KXAN will be bringing live updates from the press conference regarding increases in the testing capacity within Austin-Travis County.