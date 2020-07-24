COVID-19 alternate care site is ready to go, but health officials hope they don’t have to use it

Part of the alternate care site set up at the Austin Convention Center in case hospitals are overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients. (KXAN photo/Alex Caprariello)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County health officials gave media members a tour Friday of the alternate care site, a field hospital of sorts, set up in the Austin Convention Center in the event hospitals are overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.

KXAN’s Alex Caprariello was one of the first people to get a look inside the site. He said it’s currently set up for 100 patients, but can be configured to fit up to 1,500 patients if needed.

Got one of the first glimpses into Austin Public Health's Alternate Care Site inside the Austin Convention Center. It is currently equipped with 100 beds, including several ICU beds, but has the capacity to fill to 1,500 if necessary. It will be ready to open by Monday. pic.twitter.com/Zp8f9ulS4X — Alex Caprariello (@alcaprari23) July 24, 2020

Officials have said they hope they don’t have to use the site at all — it’s a contingency plan, just in case.

Dr. Mark Escott, the Austin Public Health Interim Health Authority, said the trajectory of new hospital admissions and cases were “concerning” a few weeks ago, but he said those numbers are starting to plateau, and he’s happy about that.

Dr. Jason Pickett, the alternate health authority for APH, said the alternate care site is a “regional race horse.”

“It’s not just for Austin or Travis County,” Dr. Pickett said. “The primary goal is to take are of patients of lower acuity to take pressure off hospitals.”

Dr. Escott clarified that the site isn’t meant for transfers from outside the five-county metropolitan statistical area, so if hosptials from the Rio Grande Valley in South Texas get overwhelmed, the patients there wouldn’t go to the alternate care site. If they needed to go anywhere, they’d go to one of the traditional hospitals in the area.

Dr. Jason Fought, director of the alternate care site, said the site won’t be for COVID-19 patients in the early part of their illness, but would rather be used when a patient stabilizes and is in the latter part of their needed care.

“The focus is on the oxygen requirements. The higher oxygen patients will be in one spot,” Dr. Fought said. “They could get 10 liters of oxygen if they needed it.”

Staff at the alternate care site said they’ll need a two-day notice before they start accepting patients, and Dr. Fought explained when the site needed to open its doors.

“When hospitals get to Phase 2 of their surge plan, at 90% capacity, that’s when we know we’ll need to open,” Dr. Fought said.