LIVE: Austin Public Health officials give COVID-19 update, answer questions at 10:30 a.m.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County health officials will meet with media members via video conference to discuss the continued response to COVID-19 in the area at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

It’s another installment in a series of briefings with the media for health officials to give updates and answer questions.

On the call Wednesday will be Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott, Austin Public Health Acting Director Adrienne Sturrup and APH Chief Epidemiologist Janet Pichette.

The conference is scheduled for 30 minutes, and we will stream in on KXAN.com and our Facebook page.