Health officials to give COVID-19 briefing at 10 a.m. ahead of Thanksgiving

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With Thanksgiving a day away, local health officials are giving their last briefing before the holiday at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Austin-Travis County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Jason Pickett, along with Austin Public Health Director Stephanie Hayden and APH Chief Epidemiologist Janet Pichette, will lead the videoconference and answer questions from reporters.

At Tuesday’s Travis County Commissioners Court, Pickett and Travis County Judge Andy Brown expressed concerns that state directives still allow businesses to operate at 75% capacity when local health authorities are asking for a reduction in capacity to 25%-50%.

“The governor has limited our capacity to enforce things in some regard,” Brown told commissioners.

The area is still in Stage 4 of the COVID-19 risk levels due to not having enough medical workers to staff all the city’s beds in intensive care units.

As of Wednesday morning, the county’s COVID-19 dashboard says the area’s seven-day rolling average of new hospitalizations is at 38, and 215 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and 74 are in an ICU.

The positivity rate in the area is 6.5%, the dashboard shows.

APH issued a message through the county’s WARN system Tuesday not to gather with people outside their homes for Thanksgiving in order to help prevent wider spread of COVID-19.