Health officials confirm 9th case of COVID-19 in Williamson County

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — On Saturday the Williamson County and Cities Health District confirmed another new case of coronavirus in the county.

The WCCHD said the patient is a woman in her 20s with an unknown exposure history. This marks the ninth confirmed case in Williamson County.

The first four cases in the county were announced Wednesday followed by four more cases confirmed on Thursday. The eighth case was confirmed Friday.

The WCCHD says it will share more information as it becomes available and necessary to protect the health of the public.