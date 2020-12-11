Health experts debunk rumor about Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine causing infertility in women

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — Pfizer is debunking a rumor that its COVID-19 vaccine can cause infertility.

The Associated Press reported the misinformation started with a blog post written by a retired doctor who worked for Pfizer. It’s been circulating on social media.

The doctor claimed the vaccine contains a certain spike protein, which can prevent placenta formation in women.

Health experts say this isn’t true. The vaccine does not contain that protein.

A Pfizer spokesperson says its vaccine has not been found to cause infertility.

We reached out to the Texas Medical Association for its perspective. President Dr. Diana Fite says people should have confidence in the way this vaccine was created.

“There’s been a little fear about it being done so quickly, but there were procedures with that that made sense,” she explained. “It’s been in the works for several years on doing it with a special protein and not a killed virus like the old vaccines were.”

That doctor says you can get the most accurate vaccination information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. She also says physicians will play a big role in helping patients feel more comfortable getting the vaccine.