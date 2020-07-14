Health Authority: In-person teaching could lead to between 40 and 1,370 student deaths in Travis County

FILE – In this Aug. 13, 2014, file photo, a student prepares to leave the Enterprise Attendance Center school southeast of Brookhaven Miss. The federal government has decided to delay changing the way it determines funding for rural education after a bipartisan group of lawmakers said the move would hurt hundreds of schools. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott said Tuesday schools should not start until Sept. 8 unless they can offer online-only classes.

Escott said doing so before a vaccine becomes available and before schools are able to put in place more protective measures would put Travis County’s 192,000 students in jeopardy — especially those between the ages of 10 to 19 years old.

“Somewhere in the neighborhood of 70% of students could be infected over the course of this disease,” Escott said, “which in that .03% to 1.02%, for Travis County, would equate to between 40 and 1,370 deaths in that age group.”

Escott based that on the current fatality rate estimates for that age group. He said the situation could be worse for teachers and staff.

“Obviously when we move on to faculty and staff, that risk is much higher. Somewhere in the neighborhood of 2 to 10 times higher in terms of rates of death,” Escott said.

“Again these are sobering numbers and we have to be very very careful when we hear people talking about the percentage of people who do OK with this. Because there’s a number behind the other side of that, behind the people who die, behind the people who are hospitalized.”

KXAN’s Alyssa Goard reports that Dr. Escott made the suggestion of delaying or going completely online in conjunction with several Travis County school superintendents.

Escott also said schools should consider a “default position of virtual instruction” for the entire fall semester, and that the Texas Education Agency, along with the Centers for Disease Control, should refine their recommendations to “better establish expectations for school systems.”

The meeting is ongoing, and we will update this with more information as it becomes available throughout the day.