‘Head up and heart in’: Austinite creates Boxes of Love campaign during COVID-19 pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Love comes in many forms. One Austinite packaged it up for others to pay it forward.

Waterfall Gourmet Beverages‘ COO Douglas Kuehn III had service workers in mind when he first created the campaign over seven weeks ago, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I started looking at some products at my warehouse that had a very short shelf life and I was like, ‘What can I do to move these in a fun, creative way?’ So I threw them in a box and I labeled them up with ‘Pay-It-Forward Box of Love.’ Sold it to a couple of family members, took that money, built some more [boxes] and I’ve been donating throughout the town.”

Last week, he included his Boxes of Love as part of an Austin Shift Meal event, which feeds laid-off and furloughed service workers with free meals.

“It was just instant, let’s do this, and it was like plug and play, like, ‘what do you need? I got it. How can I help?’ And yeah, here I am,” Kuehn said.

The latest shipment is going out Tuesday with another Austin Shift Meal giveaway, making Kuehn’s box total more than 600 and counting.

“It’s overwhelming. It’s one of those things where you start, as you saw in my office, with a few boxes and then all of a sudden, it’s this brush fire effect and everyone’s like, ‘I want one!‘ Here, let me get one, and that’s been really rewarding for me and just as a receiver gets one, that quick emotion of a smile and that little bit of hope has been incredible,” Kuehn said of the amount and the reaction so far.

The movement is a pivot against COVID-19, inspired by Kuehn’s own personal bouts with adversity.

“I grew up in El Salvador and I lived through a ton of hardship. Between a civil war, a 7.9 earthquake, Hurricane Mitch – it is just, I learned to rebuild fast and get involved and not just stay home. Let’s raise some money, let’s build something, let’s help somebody. And that’s kind of where it all stems from.”

Turning hardship into hope, one box at a time.

“With some extra time, you can give and really make somebody’s day in a short period of time. It’s just a little effort,” Kuehn said. “Through all this, you just gotta keep your head up and heart in it. And hopefully, we’ll pass on through to another side soon. And we’ll be rolling with smiles again, without the masks.”

If you happen to receive one, the goal is to have you reuse the box to pay-it-forward. Kuehn invites everyone to post a photo and tag #Boxesoflovetx.