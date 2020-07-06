Hays County, Texas State come to agreement on COVID-19 quarantine location

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A preemptive agreement is in place between Hays County and Texas State University to house quarantining COVID-19 first responders at a student housing facility through July.

Alex Villalobos with Hays County Emergency Management says the agreement with Bobcat Village could be extended past July — depending on Texas State’s fall semester plans. There are currently no first responders in need of a quarantine location.

According to Hays County Commissioner’s Court notes, Texas State would agree to allow responders to use 30 bedrooms in one specific building of the Bobcat Village facility for $35 per night per bedroom actually used.

The apartments are fully furnished, but Hays County would provide bedding, food services and other needs as necessary during the period of the quarantine. Texas State would agree to clean the facility after check out at no additional expense unless there is damage or replacement costs, according to the commission notes.

As of last report on July 2, Hays County has 2,549 active cases of COVID-19.