Hays County resident showing no symptoms tests positive for U.K. variant of COVID-19

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A person living in Hays County tested positive for the more contagious variant of COVID-19 that originated in the United Kingdom.

Hays County stated in a press release Wednesday that the Texas Department of State Health Services notified the county of this patient’s diagnosis with the B.1.1.7 variant. However, that person is not showing symptoms at this time.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the B.1.1.7 variant “spreads more easily and quickly than other variants.” Experts in the U.K. are also studying whether this variant may be more deadly.

That’s why Hays County leaders are urging people to be even more careful and maintain safety measures, like wearing masks, washing hands, staying home as much as possible and avoiding gatherings with those who don’t live with them.

“Now is a good time to remind everyone to be extra vigilant and continue to do all the recommended safety protocols,” Judge Ruben Becerra said in a statement.

The director of the Hays County Local Health Department, Tammy Crumley, said contact tracing for the new variant case is now underway.

The U.K. variant of COVID-19 has also been reported in Travis County as well as within the University of Texas at Austin community.