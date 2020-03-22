Hays County reports 7th coronavirus case, patient was on San Marcos HS campus before showing symptoms

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — According to local health officials, the patient who is now the seventh confirmed case of COVID-19 in Hays County was at San Marcos High School before showing symptoms.

Officials say the patient came into contact with someone who already tested positive.

They say the new case is an adult who was at the high school’s campus on March 12. The San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District said it has already notified its staff and student families.

Hays County Local Health Department Epidemiologist Eric Schneider said the risk of transmission on campus is low. However, he recommends that all staff and students monitor themselves for symptoms until March 26.