Hays County coronavirus patient, 44, is ‘recovering at home in stable condition’

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A 44-year-old Hays County resident who tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus is recovering at home in a stable condition, officials said on Sunday.

Residents of the county were urged to remain calm during a press conference updating the public on the coronavirus outbreak.

Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra and San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson declared a joint state of disaster – a procedural move that activates an emergency plan, allowing for resources to be better allocated.

The status of the coronavirus patient – currently the only case in Hays County – was addressed by county epidemiologist Eric Schneider.

Schneider said he was informed about the case on Thursday. The patient had been on a trip to the west coast, visiting multiple cities.

“Upon arriving back to Hays County they were symptomatic and they reached out to me,” Schneider said.

The patient was taken to hospital but is now recovering at home.

The patient was not exposed to any other residents of Hays County, Schneider said. The person had been on multiple flights, but officials would not say which destinations they visited or where the last flight landed.

“I am working with the CDC about the flights the patient was on,” Schneider added. “They are coordinating efforts to notify other passengers.”

Threat to the public is “extremely low if not non-existent” due to the lack of exposure to other local residents, he added.

However, multiple others in the Hays County area have been tested, Schneider said.

Citizens in Hays County should stay calm and live their normal life, according to officials.

Although Austin and Travis County have banned gatherings of more than 250 people, Hays County will not be taking similar action at this time, officials said during the press conference.

“A majority of people that get this disease will be able to stay home and let it ride its course,” Schneider said.

Elderly people and those with underlying health issues are more vulnerable to the virus.