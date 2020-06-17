Hays County closing Justice of the Peace, clerk’s offices due to virus exposure

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Two public-facing offices in Hays County are closed until further notice due to employees being exposed to the novel coronavirus, Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra said Wednesday.

The Justice of the Peace and County Clerk’s offices are now closed because “a few employees recently came into contact with individuals who tested positive for COVID-19,” Judge Becerra said.

“Out of an abundance of caution and to protect our work force and the public we serve, we are temporarily closing certain offices to conduct additional sanitization and deep cleaning,” Becerra said.

Staff for both offices are still able to help people remotely by phone and online.

Employees who may have been exposed to the virus are isolating, and several said they are getting tested, Becerra said.