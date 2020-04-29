Hays County begins free COVID-19 testing for uninsured patients with symptoms

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Free COVID-19 testing is now available for uninsured residents of Hays County.

Authorities have partnered with two Live Oak medical facilities to offer the testing, which applies to people with symptoms who cannot afford to pay for a test.

Testing will take place at Live Oak’s locations in San Marcos and Wimberley. But it’s not as simple as turning up to take the test.

Residents who believe they are eligible must call the COVID-19 hotline at 512 393-5525 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Live Oak Health Partners Community Clinic will then contact the patient to discuss whether a test should be given. If so, they can then schedule an appointment.

People interested in getting a free test must: be uninsured, underinsured or financially unable to pay testing fees; be a Hays County resident; and meet the assessment criteria for a test.

The CDC says coronavirus symptoms include a cough or shortness of breath, a fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell.