Hays County announces first presumptive case of coronavirus

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Hays County has confirmed its first presumptive case of the coronavirus in a statement released Saturday morning.

Officials said the patient traveled to multiple cities along the West Coast of the US and is believed to have been exposed while traveling.

The patient notified the Hays County Local Health Department about their symptoms. They will self-quarantine at home until they have been fever-free for 48 hours without medication.

At no time did the patient expose other Hays County residents to the virus, the county said.

The county’s health department is working with the Department of State and the CDC to notify passengers that were potentially exposed while on the plane with the patient.

“As this is a pandemic disease, we fully expected to see cases in Hays County and have been preparing for this situation,” County Judge Ruben Becerra said.

“We have been working with local and state officials to ensure that protocols are established and followed, and that we have access to additional resources should they be necessary.”

Hays County residents with symptoms of coronavirus – a low to moderate fever, a cough and congestion – should self-quarantine until they have been fever-free without medication for 48 hours, the county said.