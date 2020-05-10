Hays and Caldwell counties offering free COVID-19 testing Sunday

In this Friday, April 24, 2020 photo, Wayne State University medical school student Michael Moentmann swabs Leon Wheeler’s nostril at a COVID-19 testing center in Detroit. Moentmann, 23, had planned to observe surgeries this spring but then a highly contagious virus disrupted everything. So he’s volunteering in one of America’s hardest-hit cities, testing police officers, firefighters, bus drivers and other essential workers who keep Detroit running. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — Residents in Hays and Caldwell Counties will be able to get free COVID-19 testing on Sunday.

The Hays County sites will be located in Wimberley and Dripping Springs. Both test sites will run from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. today.

Anyone who wants to get tested at either Hays County site can register and make an appointment by calling 512-883-2400.

In Caldwell County, The Texas Military Department will be operating a drive-thru testing site at Lockhart Junior High School at 500 City Line Road. It will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Anyone who wants to get tested in Caldwell County can register and make an appointment by calling 512-883-2400.