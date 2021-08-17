Harris County will pay residents $100 for getting 1st COVID-19 vaccine dose

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Starting Tuesday, Harris County says it will pay any resident who gets their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine $100.
Judge Lina Hidalgo made the announcement Tuesday in response to the growing number of cases in the county. Hidalgo reports more than 98% of people in Harris Health System hospitals right now are unvaccinated.
“Over the past several months, the delta variant of COVID-19 has spread quickly across Harris County, straining hospital systems and disproportionately impacting unvaccinated residents,” a release from her office said.
