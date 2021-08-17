Harris County will pay residents $100 for getting 1st COVID-19 vaccine dose

FILE – A pharmacy technician loads a syringe with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at a mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. U.S. experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after they received their second dose of the shot, to ensure lasting protection against the coronavirus as the delta variant spreads across the country. An announcement was expected as soon as this week, with doses beginning to be administered widely once the Food and Drug Administration formally approves the vaccines. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Starting Tuesday, Harris County says it will pay any resident who gets their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine $100.

Judge Lina Hidalgo made the announcement Tuesday in response to the growing number of cases in the county. Hidalgo reports more than 98% of people in Harris Health System hospitals right now are unvaccinated.

“Over the past several months, the delta variant of COVID-19 has spread quickly across Harris County, straining hospital systems and disproportionately impacting unvaccinated residents,” a release from her office said.

This is a developing story.