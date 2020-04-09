Lowe’s confirms employee at Austin location died from COVID-19, store cleaned and co-workers on paid leave

SAN BRUNO, CA – MAY 22: A sign on the exterior of a Lowe’s home improvement warehouse store is seen May 22, 2006 in San Bruno, California. Lowe’s, the second largest home improvement store chain in the world, reported quarterly net earnings of $841 million, up almost 44 percent from the previous year at this […]

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An employee working at a Lowe’s in the Austin area has died due to complications caused by COVID-19, the hardware company confirmed Thursday.

According to Lowe’s, the employee who passed away worked at the store located at 6400 Brodie Lane. They said the employee last worked on arch 24, and the building has been extensively cleaned to CDC standards.

Additionally, anyone who worked with the employee has been placed on paid leave.

“Lowe’s is devastated to learn of our associate’s passing, and we will work closely with the family to ease this tragedy however we can. Our thoughts are also with our store associates, and we’re providing grief counselors as well as a 14-day paid leave as needed,” the company said in a statement.

Lowe’s announced last week that employees working during the COVID-19 pandemic will receive a temporary $2 an hour wage increase during the month of April. This wage increase went into effect for all full-time, part-time and seasonal hourly associates working at Lowe’s stores, contact centers and supply chain facilities in the U.S. and Canada.

“We are continually working on ways to protect and support our associates and our customers during this time when we are all adjusting how we work and live,” said Marvin Ellison, Lowe’s president and CEO.

More information on Lowes’ safety measures and operational changes, including its Easter closure, can be found on the company’s website here.