Hair stylists and estheticians ask the state to allow them to resume serving clients on one-on-one basis

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Jose_Buitron__Jose_Luis_Salon_1_20181105144841

AUSTIN (KXAN) – A petition started by a Central Texas licensed cosmetologist has gained more than a thousand signatures in about 14 hours.

The petition asks the state to allow beauty professionals to resume providing service one client at a time, starting May 1.

Central Texas hair salons, nail salons and other beauty studios closed when local Stay Home orders went into effect.

It’s been about a month since Sarah Johnson had to close up shop and stop seeing her clients. She said she’s had no income since then. Her friends have helped with groceries, and she’s had some clients pay in advance for future services.

KXAN’s Yoojin Cho spoke with Johnson about why she started the petition and other stylists about how they think they can safely resume working again. Watch her report on KXAN News at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Cases in Central Texas

Trending Stories

Don't Miss