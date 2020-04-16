H-E-B will require face cover while shopping at Travis and Bastrop County stores

Coronavirus

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Various different masks created by the Mask Brigade. (Photo courtesy the Mask Brigade)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A face covering is now required when shopping at H-E-B grocery stores in Travis and Bastrop Counties to coincide with the new county orders mandating a person cover their nose and mouth in most public places.

Shoppers at Travis and Bastrop County locations won’t be allowed inside the store without a cover. As for the rest of the H-E-B locations across Texas, a face covering will be strongly recommended. The grocery store chain says it’s following rules set be each local government.

H-E-B says employees who interact with customers are also required to wear masks.

A H-E-B spokesperson said they saw “almost perfect compliance Wednesday in Austin stores and are very grateful and proud of our customers.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Cases in Central Texas

Trending Stories

Don't Miss