H-E-B will require face cover while shopping at Travis and Bastrop County stores

Various different masks created by the Mask Brigade. (Photo courtesy the Mask Brigade)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A face covering is now required when shopping at H-E-B grocery stores in Travis and Bastrop Counties to coincide with the new county orders mandating a person cover their nose and mouth in most public places.

Shoppers at Travis and Bastrop County locations won’t be allowed inside the store without a cover. As for the rest of the H-E-B locations across Texas, a face covering will be strongly recommended. The grocery store chain says it’s following rules set be each local government.

H-E-B says employees who interact with customers are also required to wear masks.

A H-E-B spokesperson said they saw “almost perfect compliance Wednesday in Austin stores and are very grateful and proud of our customers.”