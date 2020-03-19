H-E-B updates Home Delivery service to encourage social distancing

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In an effort to encourage social distancing, Texas grocery giant H-E-B is implementing doorstep drop-offs for all home deliveries.

To slow the spread of the coronavirus H-E-B has been encouraging the use of both its Curbside pickup and Home Delivery services.

Under the new changes, the H-E-B delivery drivers will leave all groceries at the customer’s doorstep and no signature is required.

Additionally, beer and wine can no longer be purchased through H-E-B’s Home Delivery service. This change was implemented to further reduce contact, with customers no longer having to show identification to drivers. Alcoholic beverages can still be purchased for Curbside pickup.

On Monday H-E-B also announced that it is donating $3 million to support local organizations during the COVID-19 outbreak.

More info on the changes to H-E-B’s Home Delivery Service can be found on the H-E-B newsroom.