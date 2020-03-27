H-E-B to keep South First Street location open during COVID-19 pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — While the coronavirus pandemic continues throughout the world, Texas grocery giant H-E-B is making some decisions to support its customers and keep them safe.

H-E-B told KXAN Friday it will not close its store on South First Street and William Cannon Drive until after the coronavirus pandemic subsides. The location was slated to close next Thursday.

H-E-B says it will keep the store open to care for the customers who rely on that store during the outbreak. So far a new closing date has not been set.

Additionally, H-E-B doesn’t know when its other two future stores, one on Congress and one at Slaughter and Interstate Highway 35 will be opening. The Slaughter and I-35 store was supposed to open April 17.