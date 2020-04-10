H-E-B to donate 75,000 meals to healthcare workers across Texas

H-E-B donated 600 meals to Ascension Seton Medical Center in Austin for healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo courtesy H-E-B)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As part of their Texans Helping Texans campaign, H-E-B delivered 600 meals Friday to Ascension Seton Medical Center in Austin.

In total, the San Antonio-based grocery chain will deliver 75,000 of its Meal Simple meals to hospitals across Texas to help feed the healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re all extremely grateful for the dedication of our healthcare workers who are saving lives and making personal sacrifices for others,” said Winell Herron, H-E-B vice president of public affairs, diversity and environmental affairs.

“We want to express some well-deserved appreciation and hope these meals will provide a bit of comfort during these trying times,” Herrson said.

H-E-B said every week for the next five weeks, they’ll deliver the meals to doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers who are in the middle of treating COVID-19 patients, as well as emergency room workers.

“Delivering hundreds of meals to our caregivers is a testament to their commitment and dedication to our community especially during these unprecedented times,” said Miguel Romano, president of Seton Foundations.

“We appreciate the generosity and support to our hospitals and caregivers now more than ever,” Romano said.

The value of the meal donation is $350,000, and that’s on top of the $3 million H-E-B has committed to help food banks, nonprofits, mobilized meal delivery services and the Texas Biomedical Research Institute.