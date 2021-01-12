H-E-B sets up online registration tool for 1A and 1B patients for COVID-19 shots

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In preparation for giving COVID-19 vaccinations to people in Phase 1B, H-E-B says they’ve requested more doses and eligible people can schedule appointments online.

The grocery chain has an online registration tool set up, and it says when stores receive another allotment of vaccine doses, those aged 65 years and older and those aged 16 or older with chronic medical conditions (18 or older for the Moderna vaccine) as defined in Phase 1B can schedule an appointment to receive their first dose.

H-E-B won’t accept walk-up patients for COVID-19 vaccinations, it says. They are also still vaccinating people in Phase 1A — frontline healthcare workers and those who work and live in long-term care facilities that aren’t part of the federal pharmacy program.