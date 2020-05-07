H-E-B offers easy affordable ways for customers to access stimulus funds during pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas grocery giant H-E-B is offering easy affordable ways to access stimulus funds for those who do not have traditional bank accounts, and may need more support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

H-E-B will begin offering financial relief with free, in-store check cashing of stimulus checks. It will also waive select fees for the H-E-B Prepaid Mastercard.

H-E-B Business Centers will provide customers with free check cashing services for their economic impact payment checks. Additionally, H-E-B has waived activation on monthly fees for its prepaid card until May 31 so customers have the option to manage their finances from the safety of their homes.

To cash a check at H-E-B Business Centers, customers will need a valid, non-expired state ID or driver’s license and social security number.

Customers can also get free reloads at H-E-B every day. Those interested can go to their store’s checkout lane or Business Center to load funds onto their card with no fee.

For more information visit H-E-B’s website here.