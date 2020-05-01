H-E-B implements purchasing limits on meat products to ensure availability

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas grocery giant H-E-B is adding certain meat products to its list of items with purchasing limits to ensure availability to all customers.

“We understand our customers want to prepare by stocking up on the essentials. Texans must continue to prepare, but panic does not promote progress,” H-E-B wrote in a press release.

Limits on the following meat products have been put in place for H-E-B locations in the San Antonio area, Central Texas, Gulf Coast, Border region, and certain West and North Texas towns:

Ground beef – limit 2 packages

Beef, chicken, pork, turkey – limit 2 packages, combined total (not two of each)

Purchases of the following meat products will be limited in the Houston area as well as stores in Abilene, Big Spring, Burleson, Cleburne, Granbury, Hudson Oaks, Midland, Odessa, San Angelo and Waxahachie:

Ground beef – limit 4 packages

Chicken – limit 4 packages

Brisket – limit 2

This update as concerns grow nationally about the meat supply chain. Coronavirus outbreaks among employees at plants have forced some to close. The President declared meat processing companies as essential. But some farmers and ranchers have said they may have to euthanize some animals anyway until processing plants are back to normal.

H-E-B has already implemented purchasing limitations on the following non-food items at all H-E-B locations:

Acetaminophen – 2 items total (includes baby, trial and travel sizes, OTC)

H-E-B Acid Controller/Famotidine and Pepcid 50ct and larger – Limit 1

H-E-B Acid Controller/Famotidine and Pepcid smaller than 50ct – Limit 2

Baby wipes – 2 items

Disinfecting & antibacterial sprays – 2 items

Disinfecting & antibacterial wipes – 2 items

Trial and travel size disinfecting & antibacterial sprays/wipes – 2 items

Liquid bleach – 2 items

Hand sanitizer – 4 items

Hand soap – 4 items

Aloe Vera – 2 items (Digestive Health, Skincare/Suncare, Healthy Living)

Hydrogen peroxide – 2 items

Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/swabs – 2 items

First Aid and Cleaning Gloves – 2 items

Masks – 2 items

H-E-B is also not accepting returns on certain items purchased in anticipation of the coronavirus outbreak: