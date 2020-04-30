H-E-B extends pay increases until late May during COVID-19 pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — H-E-B said Thursday it would extend its “Texas Proud Pay” raises for its hourly employees until late May, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The increase of $2 an hour went into effect March 16, and was initially supposed to last until April 12. The pay increase will now last through May 24.

“Texans rely on H-E-B and we rely on our great partners,” the company said in a statement.

“We understand it is our responsibility to provide essential services to our customers during a time when so many other businesses have not been able to stay open or have had to scale back operations significantly.”

H-E-B is also taking extra steps to support its partners at its warehouse facilities. The H-E-B culinary team will provide daily lunches to warehouse partners serving an estimated 50,000 chef-prepared meals each week.

Similarly to H-E-B, the retail giant Walmart provide its associates in Texas with paycheck bonuses adding up to $18.87 million statewide. This is part of the $180 million in paycheck bonuses given to Walmart associated nationwide Thursday. In total Walmart has committed around $550 million in bonus payout to its workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.