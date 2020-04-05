H-E-B employee confirmed positive for COVID-19 at East Riverside store in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An employee at the East Riverside Drive H-E-B Plus in Austin has been confirmed as positive for COVID-19, according to a release from the grocery chain.

The H-E-B “partner” was last in the store at 2508 E. Riverside Dr. on Saturday, March 28. H-E-B calls all of its employees “partners.”

H-E-B reports that all directly affected employees at the location have been notified and the store has been deep cleaned and sanitized multiple times since March 28.

On Saturday, April 4, H-E-B announced it would be equipping most of its staff with gloves and face masks to protect employees and customers. Partners who work in their stores, warehouses, manufacturing and transportation facilities will be encouraged to wear the masks.

“While the pandemic is an evolving situation with many unknowns, we are sure of one thing: We will do our part to help our fellow Texans in any situation our company and communities might face,” H-E-B said in its statement.