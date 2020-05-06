H-E-B delivers flowers to front line workers for National Nurses Week

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Nurses in Round Rock got a special delivery Wednesday after H-E-B delivered 150 bouquets of flowers in honor of National Nurses Way.

(KXAN photo / Frank Martinez)

H-E-B will make deliveries throughout the week via Favor of over 4,000 plants and floral bouquets. Last week H-E-B launched a campaign to have Texans nominate nurses for these special deliveries in more than 20 hospitals across the state.

The special flowery gifts were created by H-E-B Blooms floral employees with product from Texas growers.

(KXAN photo / Frank Martinez)

Recently, H-E-B made a $3 million commitment to support local non-profits that are working to provide relief to populations most vulnerable to the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes seniors, children, and low income families. The grocer has also donated 140 truckloads of product to Texas food banks for an estimated total of 8.5 million meals.