Grammy-nominated Texan says ‘get your mask on’ in new PSA

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Black community leaders in Austin are working together on a new public service announcement encouraging everyone to wear a mask as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to hit Texas.

The song was created, produced and performed by Grammy Award-nominated Texas artist, SaulPaul. His media company produced the video.

SaulPaul calls himself “a musician with a message.” His message right now is “put your mask on.”

“Wearing a mask at the end of the day is a very simple task, but it can have the biggest impact. It may be a slight inconvenience, but it makes a difference,” SaulPaul said.

A few familiar faces are featured in the PSA including Chief Joel Baker from the Austin Fire Department, Austin Assistant City Manager Christopher Shorter and Chas Moore of the Austin Justice Coalition.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler shared the PSA on his social media accounts on Monday.

SaulPaul says he’s working on a Spanish version of the song to address the disproportionate amount of cases in Austin’s Hispanic community.