Governor: State agencies sending 75 medical workers, PPE to help hospitals strained by COVID-19 in El Paso

An American and Texas flag are seen flying in front of the skyline of El Paso and Ciudad Juarez on July 18, 2018 in El Paso, Texas. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott announced that two state agencies are sending 75 medical workers and additional personal protective equipment to help hospitals strained by COVID-19 patients in El Paso.

The Texas Department of State Health Services and the Texas Division of Emergency Management are assisting with this surge in state resources to that area, according to a news release Monday from the governor’s office.

“It is vital that Texas communities seeing an uptick in hospitalizations have the resources they need to combat COVID-19,” Gov. Abbott said in the statement. “This surge in medical personnel and PPE will help support El Paso’s hospitals and first responders as we mitigate the spread of this virus. The State of Texas will continue to work alongside local officials and prioritize the health and safety of Texans.”

The 75 medical workers heading to El Paso include nurses and respiratory therapists. Gov. Abbott noted that the state previously sent 169 personnel to the region. The state is also working with staffing agencies to make sure workers are available to go to areas experiencing an increase in hospitalizations from COVID-19, the news release stated.

This announcement about a surge in resources to El Paso comes two days before a new order from the governor goes into effect that will allow county judges to reopen bars at 50% capacity.

This development also comes as Texas approaches reporting 800,000 cases of COVID-19, and more than 16,500 deaths from it since the pandemic began sickening people in the state in March.