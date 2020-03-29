Gov. Greg Abbott waives regulations for licensing advanced practice registered nurses

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a press conference in which he issued another executive order on March 24, 2020, which in part, requires all hospitals to report bed capacity to the state. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott waived some regulations for advanced practice registered nurses, making it faster for them to reactivate their licenses in Texas.

“Our front line healthcare workers play a crucial role in Texas’ response to COVID-19, and we are working to reduce barriers for former nurses who are ready and willing to serve in our communities,” said Gov. Abbott in a release.

With the new order in place, an advanced practice registered nurse or APRN with a license that has been inactive for more than two years, but less than four years won’t have to:

Pay a reactivation fee

Finish continuing education credits

Complete current practice requirements

For an APRN with a license that has been inactive for more than four years, the reactivation fee and continuing education requirements will be waived.

“By expediting the process for APRNs to reactivate their license, Texas is allowing more healthcare professionals to reenter the workforce and assist in our effort to combat COVID-19,” Abbott said.

Gov. Greg Abbott has also removed other regulations and protocols for retired nurses, nursing students and graduate nurses to help during the COVID-19 pandemic.