Gov. Greg Abbott: State leaders working to expand childcare to nonessential workers

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott said state leaders are now working on plans to expand childcare resources to nonessential workers since more Texas businesses will begin reopening Friday.

However, he did not specify when those plans would be made public after being pressed to do so during a live interview with anchor Amanda Dugan on KXAN News at Noon.

Dugan asked Gov. Abbott about the state’s continued response to COVID-19, including the expiring statewide stay-at-home orders and phased plan to reopen the Texas economy.

Specifically, she asked the governor why counties with significantly fewer cases, like Blanco County with six cases, face the same reopening restrictions as Harris County, which has more than 6,000 confirmed cases.

The governor suggested that uniformity played a factor in that decision.

“We have a state with 254 counties,” Gov. Abbott said. “It would be chaotic with 254 different rules and standards.”

Dugan also asked the governor why his reopening orders go against the White House suggestions, which recommended states wait until there’s been two weeks of declining cases before reopening.

Gov. Abbott said the state’s economic reopening plan had been approved by Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House’s coronavirus task force coordinator. He also said the time is right to reopen because both of “the most important metrics are going in the right direction,” namely the percentage of people testing positive and the number of hospitalizations statewide.

The governor said 10% of people who got tested received a positive result earlier in April. However, he claimed that percentage now stands at 6%.