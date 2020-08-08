Gov. Greg Abbott extends disaster declaration for COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Governor Greg Abbott extended his disaster declaration in response to COVID-19 for all counties in Texas Saturday.
The declaration was originally issued March 13. At the time, there were only about 39 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Texas, not including cases from Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, according to Abbott.
The declaration allows the state to provide resources to its counties to help fight COVID-19.
“I urge Texans to remain vigilant in our fight against this virus. Everyone must do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and washing your hands frequently and thoroughly,” Abbott said in a statement. “We will overcome this challenge by working together.”
