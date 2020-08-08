Gov. Greg Abbott extends disaster declaration for COVID-19

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, delivers remarks on Aug. 4, 2020 at the largest Texas Division of Emergency Management warehouse, located in San Antonio, where personal protective equipment is taken in and distributed to Texas communities. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Governor Greg Abbott extended his disaster declaration in response to COVID-19 for all counties in Texas Saturday.

The declaration was originally issued March 13. At the time, there were only about 39 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Texas, not including cases from Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, according to Abbott.

The declaration allows the state to provide resources to its counties to help fight COVID-19.

“I urge Texans to remain vigilant in our fight against this virus. Everyone must do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and washing your hands frequently and thoroughly,” Abbott said in a statement. “We will overcome this challenge by working together.”

You can view the entire proclamation online.