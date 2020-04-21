Gov. Abbott’s COVID-19 update expected to include details on mobile testing site locations

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott will give an update on the state’s response to COVID-19 at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Gov. Abbott said Monday two of 25 teams of Texas National Guard members and others will begin operating mobile testing site. Teams of 45 people will be sent out to areas that need more access to COVID-19 testing.

The teams will have 34 soldiers, plus 11 medical professionals and support staff. Mobile testing units will have the capacity to test 150 people per day.

In total, 1,200 Texas National Guard members will be mobilized to help run the sites.

The first two teams are headed to Fredericksburg and Floresville, Abbott said. Floresville is located southeast of San Antonio.

The remaining 23 teams will be dispatched at the direction of the Department of State Health Services where the need is greatest.

“The State of Texas continues to expand our COVID-19 testing capacities and ensure that communities across the Lone Star State have access to the resources they need,” Gov. Abbott said.

“I am grateful for the dedication of our Guardsmen as they continue to serve their fellow Texans throughout the COVID-19 response,” he said.

