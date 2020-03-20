Gov. Abbott waives health care fees for incarcerated Texans in relation to COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As part of the ongoing response to COVID-19, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that he is temporarily suspending inmate fees for health care services related to the disease.

Usually, Texas inmates are not denied medical service due to an inability to pay. This action is to ensure a timely reporting of COVID-19 symptoms so inmates can get the care they need faster and limit spread.

“As we work to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, we are committed to protecting the health of individuals in state custody and the dedicated state employees working at TDCJ facilities,” Abbott wrote in a press release. “Waiving health care fees for offenders housed in TDCJ facilities will ensure that inmates experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 receive immediate medical attention. This suspension will protect the health of both inmates and TDCJ staff, and is a crucial tool in our efforts to mitigate any potential spread of COVID-19 in closely confined populations.”

This is the latest in a series of actions Abbott is taking to address the threat of COVID-19. During his Thursday announcement, Abbott issued an executive order consisting on four orders to help mitigate spread of the coronavirus: