Gov. Abbott waives expiration dates for driver’s licenses during COVID-19 outbreak

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a press conference as he announced the signing of a state disaster declaration to maximize resources for the state to tackle novel coronavirus cases on March 13, 2020. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety will temporarily waive expiration dates for driver’s licenses, commercial driver’s licenses and other forms of identification at the direction of Gov. Greg Abbott.

The order falls in line with the disaster declaration Gov. Abbott signed March 13.

The suspension will be in effect until 60 days after the DPS provides further public notice that normal operations have resumed.

“Our top priority remains public health and safety, and we will continue to take action to ensure that Texans can avoid large public gatherings,” Gov. Abbott said.

“Texas is at a pivotal moment in the response to COVID-19, and by temporarily delaying Driver License renewals we will help limit non-essential trips into public settings and slow the spread of this virus,” he said.