Gov. Abbott to give update on COVID-19 vaccine distribution at 8:45 a.m.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to give an update Thursday morning on COVID-19 vaccine distribution in the state.

This comes after the first vaccines arrived in Texas earlier this week. Austin healthcare workers were among the first in the state to get vaccinated.

About 10 hospitals in the Austin area received shipments from the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines.

Abbott’s update is scheduled to start at 8:45 a.m. and will be held at the UPS Distribution Center on Tuscany Way in northeast Austin.

The governor will also be joined by Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd and Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt, MD.

KXAN will be streaming the update in this story and on the KXAN News Facebook page.