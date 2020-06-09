Gov. Abbott, TDEM expand testing for underserved communities in Texas affected by COVID-19

In this March 17, 2020, file photo, Laurie Kuypers, a registered nurse, reaches into a car to take a nasopharyngeal swab from a patient at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing station for University of Washington Medicine patients in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Division of Emergency Management is working with public health officials and emergency management offices in cities across the state to bolster and increase COVID-19 testing in underserved and minority communities impacted by the coronavirus, Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday.

TDEM is already working with local officials in the cities of Dallas, San Antonio, Houston, El Paso, Abilene, the Rio Grande Valley, the Coastal Bend, Laredo, and Midland-Odessa to establish walk-up and drive-thru testing sites for each community.

According to the release, TDEM is also in the process of working with other cities to bring more sites online in the coming days

“As the State of Texas continues to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, we are committed to ensuring every Texan has access to COVID-19 testing no matter where they live,” said Gov. Abbott. “We must address the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on underserved and minority communities and ensure that anyone who needs a test can have one. As many Texans continue to gather for protests, the state is also taking steps to address potential surges in COVID-19 cases. We are ensuring that Texans can continue to safely exercise their First Amendment Rights while putting protocols in place to identify and mitigate any spread of COVID-19.”

The release says TDEM is also working with local leaders to expand walk-up and drive-thru testing where large-scale protests have taken place.

A COVID-19 testing website has been created, so Texans can find the closest testing location.