Gov. Abbott talks with KXAN about COVID-19 in Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott explained his executive order and expressed his frustration with a group of people who recently took a spring break trip to Mexico during a live interview with KXAN on Wednesday.

Gov. Abbott spoke with news anchor Amanda Dugan and offered details on his executive order, which he did not refer to as a stay-at-home order, but said it was similar to most stay-at-home orders issued by local governments around Texas.

“If you’re not involved in the essential functions of government in the state of Texas, or even for the city of Austin, you need to be at home, you need to be off the streets,” Gov. Abbott said. “We have to stop the spread of the coronavirus.”

Gov. Abbott said coronavirus cases have tripled in the past week.

He also said he wanted to be “more precise” with his order.

“Bottom line is that it achieves the same concept, that is unless you have to be outdoors for any reason whatsoever to survive, like getting groceries, you need to stay home,” he said.