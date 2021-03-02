Gov. Abbott strikes down statewide mask mandate, but you’ll still have to wear a mask at these places

Wearing double masks, Mark Holton, a Lock Haven student home on break, walks his puppy Bella during a winter storm in Monroe Township, Wyoming County, Pa., Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (Mark Moran /The Citizens’ Voice via AP)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On the heels of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement Tuesday to take down the statewide mask and occupancy mandates, many groups and businesses are letting people know where they stand.

“It’s time to reopen Texas 100%,” Abbott said. “Everybody who wants to work should have that opportunity. Every business that wants to be open, should be open.”

Abbott announced a new executive order effective next Wednesday that will allow any business to open at 100% capacity if they choose to. Saying that statewide mandates are “no longer necessary,” he also announced the end of the mandatory mask mandate effective March 10.

Travel

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport will still be requiring all passengers to mask up, in accordance to federal rules.

“Travelers at AUS are required to wear a mask at TSA airport screening checkpoints and throughout the commercial and public transportation systems. Passengers without a mask may be denied entry, boarding, or continued transport. Failure to comply with the mask requirement can result in civil penalties,” a spokesperson wrote.

Capital Metro will also be keeping its requirements for passengers who want to board its buses.

“Capital Metro will continue to maintain the federal requirement to wear a face mask on our vehicles and at our facilities, in compliance with the federal order requiring the wearing of masks. This is to protect the health and safety of our customers, staff and community, because safety is the core value of everything we do at Capital Metro,” the agency wrote in an email to KXAN News.

Grocery stores

The governor’s order allows businesses to decide whether or not to enforce masks.

“Today’s announcement does not abandon safe practices that Texans have mastered over the past year,” Abbott said. “Instead, it is a reminder that each person has a role to play in their own personal safety and the safety of others. With this executive order, we are ensuring that all businesses and families in Texas have the freedom to determine their own destiny.”

H-E-B says while it will still require employees and vendors to wear masks and encourages customers to do so as well, it will not be enforcing the policy for customers.

“H-E-B strongly encourages the use of masks and requires them for all Partners and vendors. We ask that all our customers please wear masks in our stores. To protect the safety of our Partners, we will not engage in confrontation,” the company said in several Tweets to customers Tuesday.

“Although there is no longer a statewide mask order, H-E-B believes it is important that masks be worn in public spaces until more Texans and our Partners have access to the COVID-19 vaccine. As an essential service provider during the pandemic, H-E-B is focused on the health and safety of our Partners and customers. H-E-B will still require all our Partners and vendors to wear masks while at work, and we urge all customers to please wear a mask when in our stores,” a spokesperson further explained to KXAN.

Randalls is taking the same approach, a spokesperson says:

For associates and vendors, we will continue to follow the CDC guidance and will require face coverings.

For customers, we will encourage face coverings, but will not mandate, and will be updating our signage accordingly.

We will continue our health and safety measures such as enhanced cleaning and social distancing guidance.

We will continue to monitor the situation and will work quickly to inform customers, associates, and vendors when/if there are changes to the health and safety policies currently in place.

This is a developing story. KXAN’s Tahera Rahman will have the latest on KXAN News at 9 and 10 p.m.